Charlotte School of Data Science Hosts Women Conference

Registration is underway for the Women in Data Science and Analytics Frontiers conferences. The UNC Charlotte School of Data Science hosts these annual events.

The Women in Data Science Conference, scheduled for Thursday, March 21, will be at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. The 10th annual Analytics Frontiers Conference will be at the Charlotte Convention Center Tuesday, April 16.

Liz O’Sullivan, CEO of Vera, is the keynote speaker for Women in Data Science. She spent 12 years working for New York City startups on the business side of AI companies, managing data operations and many commercial functions. Cofounder of Arthur AI, she was the first technology director at the civil liberties nonprofit, the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, in New York City. Most recently, O’Sullivan was appointed an inaugural member of the United States’ first National AI Advisory Committee, tasked with advising the White House and Congress on how to foster AI adoption and regulate its risks.

For April’s Analytics Frontiers Conference, Damien Williams and Brandeis Marshall will serve as featured speakers. Williams, Charlotte assistant professor of data science and philosophy, will discuss “Responsibility, Bias and Fairness, or Equity, Prejudice and Justice? On the Real Risks and Opportunities of ‘AI’.”

Marshall is founder and CEO of DataedX Group, a data ethics learning and development agency for educators, scholars and practitioners to counteract automated oppression efforts with culturally responsive instruction and strategies. A former college professor, she teaches, speaks and writes about the racial, gender, socioeconomic and socio-technical impact of data operations on technology and society. More details and ticket information are available on the Analytics Frontiers Conference website.

