Central Piedmont Impacts High School Teaching Shortage With New Program

Bachelor’s degree graduates who want to teach part-time in North Carolina high schools now have an avenue through Central Piedmont Community College.

Central Piedmont’s High School Adjunct Instructor certificate program provides a course of study leading to the development of the general pedagogy and competencies needed to become an adjunct instructor in a public high school in North Carolina.

Coursework includes classroom management and pedagogy, effective instructional methods, foundations of education, educational technology, and other related topics. Potential candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and apply through the College Foundation of North Carolina website.

For more information about Central Piedmont’s K-12 teacher preparation programs, contact Jennifer Perkins, program chair, K-12 education.

“As a provider of K-12 teacher preparation programs, Central Piedmont can impact the current teaching shortage in the Charlotte region and across North Carolina,” Perkins said. “The high school adjunct instructor certificate program is a direct path to prepare those interested in teaching part-time by providing the coursework and support to be successful in a high school classroom.”

