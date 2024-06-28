Charlotte’s Ilani Short Earns Academic All-District Honors

Ilani Short of the Charlotte women’s golf team has been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team, announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Short, a sophomore from Brisbane, Australia, holds a 3.780 GPA in pre-communications. She competed in 10 of the 11 tournaments in her first season with Charlotte after transferring from Baylor. Her best performance came at the Sam Golden Invitational in Corinth, Texas at the Oakmont Country Club where she shot a 228 (+12). At the Charlotte Invitational she tied for 23rd individually as the Niners took home the tournament title.

To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-District team, a student-athlete must possess above a 3.50 cumulative GPA while being a sophomore or above. The nominee must have competed in 70% of the team’s total tournaments throughout the season that were team scoring events.

