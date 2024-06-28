Charlotte Belk College Of Business Faculty And Staff Receive Awards

Belk College of Business faculty and staff members have received the college’s 2023-2024 awards for excellence in research, teaching and service.

“I clearly see what a special, dedicated team the Belk College has,” Interim Dean Dolly King said when presenting the awards. “I am deeply grateful for those who work so hard to teach and support our students, advance our research mission and engage our community.”

The awards and recipients are:

