Charlotte Belk College Of Business Faculty And Staff Receive Awards
Belk College of Business faculty and staff members have received the college’s 2023-2024 awards for excellence in research, teaching and service.
“I clearly see what a special, dedicated team the Belk College has,” Interim Dean Dolly King said when presenting the awards. “I am deeply grateful for those who work so hard to teach and support our students, advance our research mission and engage our community.”
The awards and recipients are:
- Distinguished Scholarship Award: Lina Zhou
- Excellence In Undergraduate Teaching Award: Brittani Washington
- Excellence In Graduate Teaching Award: Dave Woehr
- Excellence In Part-Time Teaching Award: Suzanne Collins
- Outstanding Service Award: Faith Neale
- Best Paper Award: Wenhao Yang
- Dean’s Award for Inclusive Excellence: Meagan Glasco
- Staff Member of the Year Award: Kala Garrison
- Early Impact Staff Award: Alan Swanke
- The Deon and Clyde Ritchie Belk College Staff Award: Tim Carmichael