Central Piedmont Is Only Charlotte Metro School With An Interpreter Education Program

Kait Hruska, a Cleveland, Ohio, native, is currently studying interpreter education at Central Piedmont Community College and anticipates graduating in May 2025.

As a Central Piedmont student, Kait is determined to connect with her peers and be as involved as she can be in campus life. That’s why she decided to participate in the Student Ambassador Program, which allows students to develop their leadership skills while making a positive impact on Central Piedmont and beyond.

In the interim, Kait’s looking forward to applying the leadership skills she’s building as an ambassador in her future professional career as an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter.

“I have always been interested in ASL and I regretted not pursuing it more during my time as an undergrad,” says Kait. “Central Piedmont is the only school in Charlotte or the surrounding areas with an Interpreter Education program.

