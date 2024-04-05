Central Piedmont Launches Better Skills Better Jobs Initiative

Central Piedmont Community College is embarking on an ambitious new initiative aimed at reinvigorating adult education with its Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Future. campaign.

In the coming months, Central Piedmont plans to actively disseminate information about job training programs and college offerings throughout Mecklenburg County, targeting adults who may have left their education unfinished. Interested individuals are encouraged to explore Central Piedmont’s Better Skills Better Jobs website to discover opportunities and directly engage with the college.

From fields such as public safety and nursing to business administration and welding, Central Piedmont’s diverse course offerings serve as a direct pathway to employment with some of the region’s leading employers.

“We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our community,” expressed Dr. Kandi W. Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont Community College. “Through our Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Future. campaign, we aim to reach out to adult learners and equip them with the skills, credentials, and degrees necessary for a brighter future.”

Despite North Carolina’s thriving economy, a significant portion of individuals aged 25-44 lack the education and training required to fill the growing number of job openings. This shortage of skilled talent presents a pressing challenge for employers across Mecklenburg County.

The Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Future. campaign encompasses a multifaceted approach, including targeted outreach to adults who have some college experience but have yet to complete their degree or certification. Additionally, the initiative features community events, media promotions, digital marketing efforts, and tailored materials to facilitate the reconnection and re-enrollment of adult learners.

Recognizing that today’s higher-wage jobs demand more than just a high school diploma, Central Piedmont, along with partners like the John M. Belk Endowment and myFutureNC, is spearheading efforts to support adult learners in their pursuit of education and career advancement.

“Community colleges offer a pathway to new opportunities,” remarked M.C. Belk Pilon, President and Board Chair of the John M. Belk Endowment. “Our collective goal is to ensure that all North Carolinians have access to education that leads to meaningful careers and helps address workforce needs across the state.”

Visit the Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Future. website for more information.

