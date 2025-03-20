Central Piedmont Launches The Spring 2025 Student Voices Survey Series
On Monday, March 24, Central Piedmont is launching the Spring 2025 Student Voices Survey Series—and we want to hear from YOU!
Why Should You Participate?
Make a Difference – Your feedback helps improve student services & support. Be Part of the Conversation – Share what matters most about your experience at Central Piedmont
Impact the Future – Your insights shape the College’s strategic planning & decision-making
Win Big! – Complete the survey for a chance to win a $100 or $500 Amazon gift card!
Congratulations to Francois Lee, a fall 2024 Student Voices Survey participant, who won a $500 Amazon gift card and provided valuable feedback to enhance the student experience. You could be next!
Survey Details:
Check your student email for your unique survey link starting March 24
Survey open from: Monday, March 24 – Sunday, April 27
Questions? Contact Planning & Research at [email protected]
Your voice matters—help us make Central Piedmont even better!