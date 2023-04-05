Central Piedmont Levine Campus Fire Drill April 10-14

Central Piedmont Community College will be holding a fire drill at Levine campus next week (April 10-14). During the fire evacuation drill you will hear the fire alarm sound, see strobe lights flashing, and hear voice commands to evacuate, coming from both building captains and Central Piedmont Security. Please evacuate outside to the nearest rally point sign.

Your full cooperation is asked for during these drills. The expected duration for each drill will be approximately 10-15 minutes.

