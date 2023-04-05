UNC Charlotte Awarded For Its Commitment To Military Families

UNC Charlotte has earned a 2023-24 Military Friendly School Gold Award for its commitment to military service members, veterans and their dependents.

This is the second consecutive year Charlotte has earned a gold designation, which denotes the extent to which the University exceeds the benchmark standards for Military Friendly. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey, with 250 earning gold status.

“Over the last five years, UNC Charlotte has seen a 36% growth in the number of students using benefits. This growth showcases the positive environment found on the Charlotte campus,” said Bill Wilson, director of the Veteran Services Office.

