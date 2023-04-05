Charlotte And Skillstorm Team Up To Access Untapped Talent Pools

UNC Charlotte and SkillStorm, a technology talent accelerator, are joining forces to close skill gaps in the Charlotte region’s fast-growing tech industry. This joint effort will provide North Carolina professionals and employers with access to previously untapped talent pools in an effort to close digital skills gaps that impact their current workforce.

Charlotte, through its School of Professional Studies, will have access to SkillStorm’s unique training platform. Through this platform, UNC Charlotte will offer a range of courses to prepare for a number of technology certifications including AWS Cloud Practitioner, CompTIA Security+ and Salesforce Administrator, as well as foundational courses in core topics like Java and object-oriented programming.

MORE >>>