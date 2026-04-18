JCSU Celebrates Founders’ Week 2026 With A Triumph Of Key Events
Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) is celebrating its 159th anniversary during Founders’ Week 2026, which includes various campus and community events held in late April.
Founders’ Week 2026 Key Events
- WorthWealthCon: A wealth-building convention focused on financial literacy and homeownership.
- Date & Time: Friday, April 24, 2026
- Location: JCSU Campus
- Black in Business Expo: A celebration of Black entrepreneurship featuring a marketplace, workshops, and live entertainment.
- Date & Time: Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Location: 100 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC
- Cost: Free entry and parking
- 2026 Arch of Triumph Gala: The university’s annual signature fundraising event held at the convention center.
- Date & Time: Saturday, April 25, 2026 | Reception at 6 p.m., Program & Dinner at 7 p.m.
- Location: Charlotte Convention Center (Crown Ballroom)
- Tickets: Available for purchase on the JCSU Founders’ Week page.
- Founders’ Day Convocation: The formal academic ceremony celebrating the university’s 1867 founding.
- Date & Time: Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 2 p.m.
- Location: Jane M. Smith Memorial Church
- New Grand Entrance Ribbon Cutting: A special ceremony to unveil the university’s new entrance to close out the week.
- Date & Time: Sunday, April 26, 2026 | Arrive by 3:45 p.m.
- Location: JCSU Campus (Reception to follow)