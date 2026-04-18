Central Piedmont School Book Club Creates A Supportive Environment Through Reading And Discussion
The School Book Club welcomes students who want a relaxed space to read, share ideas and explore new stories. All students are welcome, whether you’re an avid reader or just getting started.
- Where: Central Campus, Library Room 2160.
- When: Every other Wednesday, 3–4:30 p.m.
Why it matters
- The club creates a supportive environment to build confidence, reduce stress and connect with others through reading and discussion.
- Book selections range from engaging fiction to inspiring real-life stories, offering something for every interest.
Why join
- Connect with other students who share similar interests
- Share your thoughts and hear different perspectives
- Discover books you might not choose on your own
- Take a creative break from academic stress
The bottom line
- There’s no pressure and no required reading level, just good books and meaningful conversations.
- Students are encouraged to bring a friend and stop by to see what the club is all about.