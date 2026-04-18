Central Piedmont School Book Club Creates A Supportive Environment Through Reading And Discussion

The School Book Club welcomes students who want a relaxed space to read, share ideas and explore new stories. All students are welcome, whether you’re an avid reader or just getting started.

Where: Central Campus, Library Room 2160.

Central Campus, Library Room 2160. When: Every other Wednesday, 3–4:30 p.m.

Why it matters

The club creates a supportive environment to build confidence, reduce stress and connect with others through reading and discussion.

Book selections range from engaging fiction to inspiring real-life stories, offering something for every interest.

Why join

Connect with other students who share similar interests

Share your thoughts and hear different perspectives

Discover books you might not choose on your own

Take a creative break from academic stress

The bottom line

There’s no pressure and no required reading level, just good books and meaningful conversations.

Students are encouraged to bring a friend and stop by to see what the club is all about.

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