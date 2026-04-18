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Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont School Book Club Creates A Supportive Environment Through Reading And Discussion

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The School Book Club welcomes students who want a relaxed space to read, share ideas and explore new stories. All students are welcome, whether you’re an avid reader or just getting started. 

  • Where: Central Campus, Library Room 2160. 
  • When: Every other Wednesday, 3–4:30 p.m. 

Why it matters 

  • The club creates a supportive environment to build confidence, reduce stress and connect with others through reading and discussion. 
  • Book selections range from engaging fiction to inspiring real-life stories, offering something for every interest. 

Why join 

  • Connect with other students who share similar interests 
  • Share your thoughts and hear different perspectives 
  • Discover books you might not choose on your own 
  • Take a creative break from academic stress 

The bottom line 

  • There’s no pressure and no required reading level, just good books and meaningful conversations. 
  • Students are encouraged to bring a friend and stop by to see what the club is all about. 

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