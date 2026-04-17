Charlotte Athletics, Chick-fil-A, And Jamil Niner Student Pantry Join Forces To Support The Charlotte Community

Charlotte Athletics and Chick-fil-A are excited to highlight the community impact created through their partnership, reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting the Charlotte community they serve. Chick-fil-A is a proud partner of Charlotte Athletics.

During the 2025-26 Charlotte Men’s Basketball season, Chick-fil-A donated 10 Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches to the Jamil Niner Student Pantry for each 3-pointer made during Charlotte’s regular season home games. The program made 147 3-pointers at home which resulted in 1,470 Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches being donated to the Jamil Niner Student Pantry this spring.

Last week, Chick-fil-A Charlotte Store Operator, Rob Rogers, joined Charlotte Athletics and Jamil Niner Student Pantry staff to distribute the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches to those utilizing the pantry’s services. Staff also helped reorganize the pantry to better support the ongoing needs of shoppers in the Niner community.

“Our team at Chick-fil-A was grateful for the opportunity to partner with Charlotte and be hands-on in supporting families in our community” shared Rob Rogers with Chick-fil-A Charlotte. “Spending time packaging food bags together reminded us that small acts of service, done together, can make a real difference.”

Since 2014, the Jamil Niner Student Pantry has provided access to nutritious food and household items for Niner Nation community members experiencing food insecurity. It serves up to 350 shoppers each week. From August 2024 to July 2025, the Pantry served 7,457 students and staff members, of which 715 were first-time visitors. As part of Basic Needs Services within the Dean of Students Office, the Pantry plays a central role in Student Affairs’ commitment to support student success and help students to thrive academically and personally. Learn more about how you can support the Jamil Niner Student Pantry HERE.

“Chick-fil-A’s generous support through volunteer service and the donation of Chick-fil-a Chicken Sandwiches has made a meaningful impact on Jamil Niner Student Pantry.” shared Josh Boyd, Program Director of Basic Needs for the Dean of Students. “Their volunteer efforts helped ensure our shelves remain well stocked and organized, allowing our shoppers to have a positive and dignified experience. The sandwiches provided by Chick-fil-A will directly support our reusable bag giveaway program and serve as an additional resource for students experiencing food insecurity. This contribution also strengthens our ongoing initiatives with campus and community partners, including our collaboration with Dining Services through their demo kitchen and the organizations that assist with our SNAP workshops by providing incentives for the students who attend. We are grateful for Chick-fil-A’s commitment to supporting student wellbeing and enhancing the resources available to our campus community.”

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the UK and Singapore.

Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts and making a positive impact. Chick-fil-A gives back through programs including Shared Table, True Inspiration Awards and Scholarships. The family-owned and privately held company got its start in 1946, founded by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and Chick-fil-A Press Room.

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