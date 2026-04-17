Charlotte Alumni Participate In Niner Nation Serves Through Create Your Own Adventure 2026

As members of Niner Nation, your volunteer skills aren’t typical, they’re Gold Standard!

Niner Nation Serves takes place throughout the month of April and offers alumni the opportunity to give back to their communities.

Through the Create Your Own Adventure option, you can participate in Niner Nation Serves from anywhere. This flexible opportunity allows you to organize and complete a service project in your own community, on your own schedule, while still joining fellow UNC Charlotte alumni in a shared commitment to service. Wherever you are, you can make a meaningful impact and participate in Niner Nation Serves.

Upon registration, volunteer leaders will receive a complimentary Niner Nation Serves t-shirt (one shirt per registrant, while supplies last). Be sure to photograph or record your participation in your community project and tell us about it on your social media platforms.

Please note: Photographs and/or video recordings taken at Niner Nation Serves projects may be used in University promotional and other materials.

Register Now

Contact Claudia Sotolongo, Assistant Director of Affinity Networks

(704) 687-5692 | csotolon@charlotte.edu

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