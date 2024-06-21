Central Piedmont Notice: Registration And Payment Closure

Heads up! Due to year-end processing, the Central Piedmont Community College registration and payment systems will be down from Wed., June 26 at 6 p.m. until Mon., July 1 at 7 a.m.

What You Can Still Do to Prepare for the Fall Semester During the Outage:

Please Note: The college can still process transcripts and take in-person cash and check payments during the planned outage, just no credit cards.

Fall registration is now open, and you can register online before or after the temporary closure.

Need help? Call 704-330-2722 or email navigate@cpcc.edu

