Meet The Charlotte Athletes Competing In The US Olympic Trials

Four Charlotte athletes and alumni will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon over the upcoming week. On Friday, alumnus Maya Singletary ’23 will run in the 400m. The following Thursday, June 27, Joyasia Smith will compete in the 200m, followed by Riley Felts in the pole vault and Elizabeth Bailey in the javelin throw on Friday.

Singletary was a highly accomplished sprinter in her time at Charlotte, owning the indoor and outdoor school records in the 400m. She recently represented Team USA at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March, competing in the 4x400m relay.

Smith set the school record in the 100m at the NCAA East Preliminaries back in May, finishing in a time of 11.14. She advanced to the NCAA Championships in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, earning Second Team All-American finishes in the 200m and 4x100m.

Felts capped off her magnificent Charlotte career with a national runner-up finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Oregon. She tied her own school record in the pole vault at 14’11” (4.55m) and remains the highest finisher at nationals in school history.

Bailey owns the school record in the javelin at 177’11” (54.22m) which she set at the NCAA East Preliminaries. She qualified for the NCAA Championships where she finished as an Honorable Mention All-American.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials will take place over nine days from June 21-30 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Athletes qualify by meeting specific marks from indoor and outdoor competitions. The sprint events will feature 36 athletes and three rounds of competition, with 18 advancing to the semifinals and nine to the finals. The field events (pole vault and javelin) will include 24 competitors and be narrowed down to 12 after the qualifying round.

Both Felts and Bailey have competed previously at the USATF Under 20 National Championships. This will be the first appearance in the U.S. Olympic Trials for all three of Charlotte’s current athletes.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Fri, June 21

***Note: all times are EST***

6:48 pm: Maya Singletary, Women’s 400m (First Round)

Sat, June 22

10:14 pm: Women’s 400m (Semifinals)

Sun, June 23

9:58 pm: Women’s 400m (Final)

Thu, June 27

8:51 pm: Joyasia Smith, Women’s 200m (First Round)

Fri, June 28

7 pm: Elizabeth Bailey, Women’s Javelin throw (Quarterfinals)

8:55 pm: Riley Felts, Women’s Pole vault (Quarterfinals)

10:06 pm: Women’s 200m (Semifinals)

Sat, June 29

8:27 pm: Women’s 200m (Final)

Sun, June 30

6:15pm: Women’s Pole vault (Final)

7:10 pm: Women’s Javelin throw (Final)

FOLLOW THE ACTION

The meet will be televised on NBC and CNBC and streamed on Peacock. Live results can be found here. For live updates and coverage, follow @CharlotteTFXC on X/Twitter.

