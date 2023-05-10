Central Piedmont Offers Free Dental Clinic For The Underserved

Central Piedmont Community College, the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation Missions of Mercy, the Charlotte area Dental Society Foundation Missions of Mercy (MOM), and other members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg dental community came together to offer a free dental clinic on April 29.

The joint clinic treated 85 patients who received more than $57,700 in free dental care. Held at Central Piedmont’s dental clinic teaching labs, located in the Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, on the college’s Central Campus, the goal of the nine-hour clinic was to provide essential dental services, such as restorative dental care and extractions, for underserved, in-need community members. Many of the patients had been treated by Central Piedmont dental hygiene students but needed additional treatment they could not afford.

MORE >>>