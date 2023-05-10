Electric Vehicle Executives From Taiwan Tour UNC Charlotte

A delegation of 16 Taiwanese electric vehicle executives received an inside look at how UNC Charlotte is building a talent pipeline and creating innovation for the state and region’s emerging electric vehicle industry during a campus tour Thursday, May 4.

The visit included technology demonstrations led by students and faculty in the W.S. Lee College of Engineering, including PoleVolt, a universal charging solution designed for installation on street-side light poles, developed in partnership with Duke Energy and the City of Charlotte.

During the past five years, the college has collaborated with more than 200 industry partners.

“UNC Charlotte, as this region’s public research university, is a key source of talent to support energy and advanced manufacturing, including the EV industry, one of our state’s fastest growing sectors,” said Rob Keynton, dean of the W.S. Lee College of Engineering. “Our industry partners tell us our graduates are real-world ready from day one. This is intentional, as we focus on providing our students with reduction to practice experiences beginning in their first year.”

