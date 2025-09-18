Central Piedmont Offers Health Program Info Fair Sept 23 For Those Seeking Careers

What’s happening:

The Health Sciences program is hosting the Health Program Info Fair to give students and community members a closer look at Central Piedmont’s health career pathways.

Why it matters:

Whether you’re exploring a future in healthcare or ready to apply to a program, this event is your chance to connect with faculty, ask questions, and learn about admissions requirements.

Event details:

Tue., Sept. 23, 2025

5 p.m.–7 p.m.

Central Campus, Health Careers and Leon Levine Health Sciences buildings

Free and open to the public

What to know:

Pre-registration is encouraged

is encouraged On-site registration will also be available

Open to all students, families, and community members

