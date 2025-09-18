Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Central Piedmont Offers Health Program Info Fair Sept 23 For Those Seeking Careers

What’s happening:
The Health Sciences program is hosting the Health Program Info Fair to give students and community members a closer look at Central Piedmont’s health career pathways. 

Why it matters: 
Whether you’re exploring a future in healthcare or ready to apply to a program, this event is your chance to connect with faculty, ask questions, and learn about admissions requirements. 

Event details: 

  • Tue., Sept. 23, 2025 
  • 5 p.m.–7 p.m. 
  • Central Campus, Health Careers and Leon Levine Health Sciences buildings 
  • Free and open to the public 

What to know: 

  • Pre-registration is encouraged 
  • On-site registration will also be available 
  • Open to all students, families, and community members 

