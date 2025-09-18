Central Piedmont Offers Health Program Info Fair Sept 23 For Those Seeking Careers
What’s happening:
The Health Sciences program is hosting the Health Program Info Fair to give students and community members a closer look at Central Piedmont’s health career pathways.
Why it matters:
Whether you’re exploring a future in healthcare or ready to apply to a program, this event is your chance to connect with faculty, ask questions, and learn about admissions requirements.
Event details:
- Tue., Sept. 23, 2025
- 5 p.m.–7 p.m.
- Central Campus, Health Careers and Leon Levine Health Sciences buildings
- Free and open to the public
What to know:
- Pre-registration is encouraged
- On-site registration will also be available
- Open to all students, families, and community members