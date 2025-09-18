Queens University Volleyball Star Lauren Stiles Sets Record With Freshman Of The Week Award

Queens University of Charlotte freshman middle blocker Lauren Stiles has been named the ASUN Freshman of the Week, becoming the first freshman in program history to earn an ASUN weekly honor since the Royals joined the Division I ranks.

Stiles played a pivotal role in Queens’ 2-1 weekend, helping the Royals to victories over The Citadel and UNC Asheville to improve to an impressive 7-3 on the season. The Lake Mary, Fla., native totaled 17 kills on 33 attempts with just four errors, finishing with an impressive .394 hitting percentage across three matches.

Stiles’ performance capped a strong weekend for the Royals and adds another milestone as Queens continues to establish itself in the ASUN.

“Lauren is the first player in Queens DI era history to win Freshman of the Week and we couldn’t be prouder,” Head Coach Matt Stolz said. “She did a fantastic job this weekend of scoring and blocking against some really physical teams and we are excited for her to continue to improve and help this team compete for a championship.”

UP NEXT

Next, the Royals will face Western Carolina at home on Friday, Sept. 19 for a 6 PM start.

