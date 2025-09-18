Charlotte Men’s Cross Country Team Gets Votes On The National Coaches’ Poll

The USTFCCCA released its first National Coaches’ Poll of the 2025 season, with the Niners receiving votes for the first time since 2022.

A day after climbing two spots from No. 13 to No. 11 in the USTFCCCA Cross Country Southeast Regional Rankings, the Charlotte 49ers men’s cross country team was also announced on Tuesday (Sept. 16) by the USTFCCCA to have received its first votes of the season in the National Coaches’ Poll.

Coming off of consecutive meet wins over No. 18 North Carolina and several other ranked squads at both the Charlotte Opener and Queen City Invite, the Niners have made a clear impression on national voters after the team’s opening two meets. Maddon Muhammad , who claimed the individual win Friday (Sept. 12) at the Queen City Invite, was also named as the American Conference Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week on Tuesday as well.

Charlotte is looking to break into the Coaches’ Poll for the first time since 2022, when the Niners reached a program-high mark of No. 27 nationally. Charlotte’s men cracked the top-30 nationally in three straight seasons from 2020-2022, first in 2020 when they were ranked for five consecutive polls.

The next iteration of the Coaches’ Poll is set to be revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 30., while the Niners will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 3rd at the Joe Piane Classic in South Bend, Ind.

