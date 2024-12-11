Central Piedmont Offers Spanish Cosmetology Program

Central Piedmont Community College is offering its Cosmetology program in Spanish. This initiative is designed to empower Spanish-speaking students to pursue a fulfilling career in the beauty industry.

Program Highlights:

Learn skills in hair cutting, coloring, salon management, manicures, and more!

Prepare for the NC State Board of Cosmetic Arts Licensing Exam with hands-on training.

Session Details:

Start Date: Jan. 13, 2025

Schedule:

Mon.-Thu., 4–9:30 p.m.

Sat., 9a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $180 per session (plus fees); kit and book required.

Scholarships Available. The GEER Scholarship can help eligible students cover costs.

Attend an Info Session:

Mon., Dec. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 2, 10 a.m. – noon

Learn about the program, scholarship opportunities, and next steps.

