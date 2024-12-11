Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Central Piedmont Offers Spanish Cosmetology Program

Central Piedmont Community College is offering its Cosmetology program in Spanish. This initiative is designed to empower Spanish-speaking students to pursue a fulfilling career in the beauty industry.

Program Highlights:

  • Learn skills in hair cutting, coloring, salon management, manicures, and more!
  • Prepare for the NC State Board of Cosmetic Arts Licensing Exam with hands-on training.

Session Details:
Start Date: Jan. 13, 2025
Schedule:
Mon.-Thu., 4–9:30 p.m.
Sat., 9a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: $180 per session (plus fees); kit and book required.
Scholarships Available. The GEER Scholarship can help eligible students cover costs.

Attend an Info Session:
Mon., Dec. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.
Thur., Jan. 2, 10 a.m. – noon
Learn about the program, scholarship opportunities, and next steps.

