During Her Visit To JCSU, Nikki Giovanni Tried To Soothe Loneliness

In 1977 the Lyceum Committee brought the iconic Nikki Giovanni to the Johnson C. Smith University campus. Born Yolande Cornelia Giovanni Jr, the HBCU grad was one of the world’s most well-known African American poets. She has won many awards including the Langston Hughes Medal, NAACP Image Award and a Grammy Nomination.

“People are lonely,” Nikki Giovanni said during the occasion of her visit to JCSU. “They sit in groups but they go home alone. I am a poet, and I try to soothe it.”

Rest in Peace.

MORE >>>