Bell Ringers At Charlotte’s 2024 Fall Commencement Are Outstanding Student Leaders

By WYATT CROSHER

Saafa Shahriar, Simone Tezzo and Syreeta Taylor were chosen as the bell ringers for UNC Charlotte’s 2024 Fall Commencement, which takes place Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Bell Ringer performs the longstanding tradition of ringing the UNC Charlotte “victory bell”, which was gifted to Ms. Bonnie Cone in 1961 when Charlotte College moved from its old site at Central High School to the current University City location. Students chosen as bell ringers are outstanding student leaders who have demonstrated exemplary 49er spirit within organizations, volunteerism and/or service to others.

Saafa Shahriar — 10 a.m., Dec. 13

Shahriar is graduating from the Klein College of Science with a bachelor in biology and minors in software development and mathematics.

During her time at the University, Shahriar was a peer tutor for the University Center of Academic Excellence and a leader for the University Transition Opportunities Program. Shahriar has also volunteered at the Jamil Niner Student Pantry and has been involved in the Ekush – Bangladeshi Student Organization and Muslim Students’ Association.

In her bell ringer application, Shahriar highlighted all of these experiences, and believes it is what makes her a great candidate to perform the tradition this fall.

“As a proud Niner, I’ve had the honor of serving in various leadership roles that reflect my commitment to both the academic and social fabric of UNC Charlotte,” Shahriar wrote. “Through both academic leadership and personal commitment to campus culture, I strive to be a positive representative of UNC Charlotte and the values we hold as 49ers.”

Simone Tezzo — 3 p.m., Dec. 13

Tezzo is graduating from the College of Computing and Informatics (CCI) as a computer science major with a concentration in web and mobile applications.

She has been an active member of the University since arriving on campus, including in her current positions as a CCI peer advisor, Student Assistance and Support Services outreach coordinator and current president of the Charlotte Hack student organization. Tezzo has also been program coordinator for the Campus Activities Board and was webmaster for the Student Government Association.

Recently, Tezzo was honored as one of the members of the Niner 9, Charlotte’s Homecoming tradition that honors nine students who represent the best of the University community and bring campus to life with their energy, school pride and dedication to Niner Nation.

In her application, Tezzo wrote about the appreciation she has for what Charlotte was able to teach her about her own potential.

“My time at UNC Charlotte has been nothing short of transformative,” Tezzo said. “When I first arrived, I had no idea the kind of leader I would become or the depth of opportunities that awaited me. Through embracing countless opportunities and pushing myself to step out of my comfort zone, I have grown into a more confident, capable leader. This University has shaped me in ways I couldn’t have imagined, and I am forever grateful for the experiences that have made me the person I am today.”

Syreeta Taylor — 3 p.m., Dec. 14

Taylor is a graduate student who is earning her master of arts in interdisciplinary studies. She currently holds a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Taylor is a Green Dot trainer, and has educated Charlotte faculty, staff and students on the importance of bystander interventions and how they help create a deterrent from sexual harassment, sexual assault and stalking on campus. She also works as an executive assistant for the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.

As a non-traditional first-generation college student, Taylor wrote that her experiences as a staff member prior to becoming a student have added to her love and appreciation for the University.

“My time as a student here has allowed me to see firsthand how invested the faculty members are in student success. It is not just something they say, it is something they do,” Taylor wrote. “I am a 47-year-old Afro-Latina, Marine Corps veteran staff member. I am also the mom of a graduating UNC Charlotte student in CCI and I have a graduating high school senior who is applying to UNC Charlotte’s engineering program. To say that I love UNC Charlotte is an understatement.”

