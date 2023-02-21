Central Piedmont Offers Technology Support Through Digital Literacy Learning Space

If you’re already using BrightSpace or the BrightSpace Pulse app for your classes at Central Piedmont Community College, and are having trouble or want to learn new tips and tricks, check out this information:

Brightspace Student Knowledge Base Articles

Brightspace Pulse User Guide

The Central Piedmont library also offers support for technology related to the classroom through the Digital Literacy Learning space.

The Digital Literacy Learning Space provides student-centered technology training and digital literacy assessments to help you develop essential technology skills. We offer individual and group technology training appointments to discuss, review, and resolve your immediate needs.

MORE >>>