Charlotte’s Spring Crowdfunding Includes 6 Initiatives That Enhance The Charlotte Experience.
Niner Nation can support the new Design-Build-Fly Team as it constructs a radio-controlled aircraft, send members of Sigma Tau Delta to present their work at the honor society’s national conference, help engineering students build free little libraries and more through crowdfunding.
Charlotte’s spring 2023 crowdfunding lineup includes six student and faculty initiatives aimed at enhancing the Charlotte experience.