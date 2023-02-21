Charlotte’s PoleVolt Wins Centralina Regional Council Excellence Award

UNC Charlotte’s PoleVolt, the innovative solution that uses existing streetlights to provide curbside electric vehicle charging, has added another accolade. It recently received the Clean Cities/Clean Fuels Coalition Award from the Centralina Regional Council.

Developed by the University’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC), PoleVolt was installed curbside in the historic West End neighborhood of Charlotte in February 2022. Researchers have been able to test the infrastructure and technology usage, gather data and raise community awareness for public vehicle charging stations.

The Centralina Regional Council “Region of Excellence” award recognizes regional partnerships that promote clean fuels and energy efficient mobility options, such as the collaborative effort that led to PoleVolt.

“The Charlotte region is stepping up to be a national leader in clean energy advancements, especially in North Carolina, which has quickly become a hub for the EV industry. EPIC is deeply embedded in that leadership,” said Rob Cox, associate director, EPIC, and lead for the PoleVolt research and development team.

