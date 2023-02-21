Charlotte’s Master Of Science In Real Estate Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The launch of UNC Charlotte’s Master of Science in Real Estate in fall 2012 collided head on with its city’s well-documented development growth spurt. That collision still impacts Charlotte and the greater Mecklenburg County region.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the MSRE program’s inaugural graduating class. Daniel Wright, program director and lecturer in real estate for the Belk College of Business, credits an unprecedented level of support from the region’s real estate industry as a factor contributing to the program’s progress and success.

“We have a great partnership with a number of regional real estate companies that have a national presence as well as support from the city’s banking and financial services industry. Collectively, they are committed to supporting our Master of Science in Real Estate,” said Wright.

MORE >>>