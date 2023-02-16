Central Piedmont Opens New College With Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is partnering with Central Piedmont Community College to open a new early college on the Central Campus of Central Piedmont Community College. The school will open during the 2023-2024 school year and will serve students in grades 9, 10, and 11.

Students enrolled in the early college program will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and labs to explore a variety of applied sciences including information technology, STEM programs, health care, culinary and hospitality as well as many other programs.

In the picture: Crystal Hill, Ed.D., CMS interim superintendent; Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont Community College; CMS Board of Education Chair Elyse Dashew; and Linda Lockman-Brooks, Central Piedmont Board of Trustees chair.