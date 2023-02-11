Gaston College Partners With CaroMont Health For Excellence Award

The North Carolina Community College System and the State Board of Community Colleges announced that Gaston College and CaroMont Health are the recipients of the Distinguished Partners in Excellence Award for 2023. This award “recognizes an exemplary employer, business or industry group that has demonstrated decisive involvement and firm commitment to the professional development of its employees and/or to the development of North Carolina’s workforce through its partnership efforts with one or more of the 58 community colleges in the North Carolina Community College System.”

MORE >>>