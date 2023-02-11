Crystal Davis Keynote Speaker For North Carolina Dance Education Organization At UNC Charlotte

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance welcomes guest artist Crystal Davis, Assistant Professor of Dance Performance and Scholarship and Head of the MFA Dance Program for the School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies at the University of Maryland, for a residency February 18-21. Davis will be the keynote speaker for the North Carolina Dance Education Organization (NCDEO) conference that will be held at UNC Charlotte on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Crystal Davis is a dancer, movement analyst, and critical race theorist whose work has been recognized by an eclectic community of adjudicators and audiences from Donald McKayle to the royal family of Jodhpur, India. As a performer her work spans an array of genres from modern dance companies to East Indian dance companies to her own postmodern choreography at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Dance New Amsterdam.

