Student Juried Exhibition At UNC Charlotte Feb. 24

The UNC Charlotte Department of Art & Art History hosts a reception and awards ceremony for the 2023 Student Juried Exhibition on February 24, 2023 – 11:15 AM to 1:30 PM.

The annual juried student show returns to an in-person exhibition. Works by students in the Department of Art & Art History are reviewed by outside jurors to create an impressive overview of the many projects created over the past year. This newest iteration of the exhibition is co-juried by Jonell Logan (Vice President and Creative Director of the McColl Center for Art + Innovation) and the internationally regarded artist Juan Logan, who resides in Belmont, N.C.

