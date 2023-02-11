Friday, February 10, 2023
Charlotte Updates Campus Master Plan

UNC Charlotte’s Campus Master Plan is being updated to re-envision a comprehensive campus plan to support the implementation of the University’s strategic plan, Shaping What’s Next. This planning initiative will link the University’s academic mission and strategic priorities to the physical development of the campus and will examine a range of topics such as improvements to campus facilities, campus open spaces and landscape, mobility systems, accommodation of campus growth, sustainability and connections with the surrounding area.

