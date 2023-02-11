Autobell CEO Shares Leadership Wisdom With Charlotte Students

More than 50 years after earning a bachelor’s degree in business, Chuck Howard ’71 still relies on lessons learned at UNC Charlotte.

The owner and CEO of Autobell Car Wash Inc., the largest family-owned chain of its kind, recently returned to campus to share wisdom acquired over decades of business leadership with students from the Belk College of Business for the spring 2023 C-Suite Speaker Series hosted by Dean Jennifer Troyer.

“Economics, budgeting, fiscal planning, and documenting and codifying company processes and policies were essential as we grew,” Howard told attendees. “Virtually everything I learned in the classroom I encountered in the business world.”

