Pfeiffer University Director Of Athletics Resigns

Danielle Lafferty, Pfeiffer University Director of Athletics, has announced her resignation. Lafferty will continue to assist Pfeiffer University Athletics through this transition until a new director is named.

Lafferty has held the top post in the Pfeiffer University Athletics Department since July 11, 2018. She led the Falcons through the transition from NCAA Division II athletics to NCAA Division III competition, during which Pfeiffer won ECAC Division III National Titles in baseball (2019) and softball (2018, 2019).

