JCSU Connect Program Adds Onondaga Community College

Johnson C. Smith University added Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y. to its JCSU Connect Program during an articulation agreement signing.

The agreement allows OCC students to earn an associate’s degree from the community college with guaranteed entry as a junior in a bachelor’s degree program at JCSU. OCC also signed an agreement with Lincoln University, an HBCU in Pennsylvania, during the same event.

“We are really excited about opening up this venue for students who are interested in the HBCU experience,” said President Clarence D. Armbrister.

“This is certainly a historic day for our institutions,” added OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton. “As we prepare to celebrate Black History Month, we are also preparing to give our students at OCC an opportunity to attend one of two of the most outstanding HBCUs in the nation.”

