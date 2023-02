There’s a new makerspace at Central Piedmont Library in the Parr Center. A makerspace is a collaborative work space that allows you to take your idea for a project and leave with a finished product. The makerspace at the Central Campus Library offers 3D printing, laser engraving and cutting, sewing and embroidery, vinyl cutting, large format printing, and an array of arts and craft supplies to help you get started making your project.

