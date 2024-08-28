Central Piedmont Opening New Campus Wellness Center
Central Piedmont Community College celebrated the opening of its new Campus Wellness Center earlier this month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams and President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer.
About the New Wellness Center:
- Location: Central Campus
- Services Offered:
- Therapy dogs
- Yoga sessions
- Counseling services
- A range of resources for mental health support
Key Highlights:
- Congressional Support: Congresswoman Adams, who represents the NC 12th district, played a crucial role in securing a $575,000 award to renovate and equip the center. This funding was provided through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
- Purpose: The Campus Wellness Center is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students and staff can address their mental health needs, manage stress, and find strategies to balance academic and personal life.
- Central Piedmont’s Vision: “We envision the Campus Wellness Center as a central hub for our students and employees to access the resources needed to support their success academically, in the workplace, and in the community,” said President Deitemeyer.
What’s Next?
- Operating hours for the Campus Wellness Center will be announced soon. Stay tuned to make the most of this fantastic resource!