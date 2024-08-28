Central Piedmont Opening New Campus Wellness Center

Central Piedmont Community College celebrated the opening of its new Campus Wellness Center earlier this month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams and President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer.

About the New Wellness Center:

Location: Central Campus



Services Offered:

Therapy dogs

Yoga sessions

Counseling services

A range of resources for mental health support

Key Highlights:

Congressional Support: Congresswoman Adams, who represents the NC 12th district, played a crucial role in securing a $575,000 award to renovate and equip the center. This funding was provided through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Purpose: The Campus Wellness Center is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students and staff can address their mental health needs, manage stress, and find strategies to balance academic and personal life.

Central Piedmont’s Vision: “We envision the Campus Wellness Center as a central hub for our students and employees to access the resources needed to support their success academically, in the workplace, and in the community,” said President Deitemeyer.

What’s Next?

Operating hours for the Campus Wellness Center will be announced soon. Stay tuned to make the most of this fantastic resource!

