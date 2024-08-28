First Step To Become a Yoga Teacher At Charlotte Sep 21-22

Dates:

09/21/2024 – 09/22/2024

Time: 8:00AM – 6:00PM

Location:

UNC Charlotte University Recreation

8827 Craver Road

Charlotte, NC 28223

The first step on the path toward becoming a yoga teacher or simply deepening your practice, YogaFit Teacher Training (YTT) Foundations (Level One) is accepted by most fitness centers because it provides the foundation and tools to create inspiring vinyasa yoga classes grounded in proper alignment and the safety of exercise science.

While there are no prerequisites for this course, we do require that all attendees read Beth Shaw’s YogaFit prior to attending. This book explains the foundation of our entire teacher training program, and allows for better overall understanding of the material covered in our YTT Foundations (Level One) Training. Please email edu@yogafit.com with any questions about YTT Foundations (Level One)! We look forward to seeing you on the mat.

We are also offering YTT Foundations (Level One) virtually, with live trainings via zoom. Please click here for the schedule of Virtual YTT Foundations (Level One) Trainings.

Note: In order to receive a Certificate of Completion for YTT Foundations (Level One), you must also complete eight hours of practice teaching as a community service, in which you bring the gift of yoga, free of charge, to individuals who would not normally be exposed to yoga on a regular basis.

Upon completion of the YTT Foundations (Level One) training and Community Service hours, click here for instructions regarding obtaining your certificate.

You have one year from the date of your YTT Foundations (Level One) Training to complete Community Service and apply for your YTT Foundations (Level One) Certificate. We do understand that sometimes life events interfere with our plans. Please email certs@yogafit.com if you find that you may need an extension for completion.

Retrain: Please call Customer Service at 1-888-786-3111 to register for retrains of Level 1. The retrain price is $199.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Our #1 Priority at YogaFit is your satisfaction. Which means we stand by our trainings 100%. If you have a problem with a Training, we will fix it. Notify us within 7-days of your course, and you will be able to retake it for free. With a different Trainer, either on-line or in-person. Your choice. Just reach out to our Customer Satisfaction Team. We’re here for you. Guaranteed.

