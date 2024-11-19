Central Piedmont Opens New Campus Wellness Center Jan 2025

Big news for Central Piedmont students and employees! Thanks to a $575,000 congressionally directed award, the college is opening a state-of-the-art Campus Wellness Center on Central Campus January 2025

What is the Campus Wellness Center?

This new center is a holistic resource hub designed to support your mental, physical, and overall well-being. It’s a safe, confidential space where students and employees can:

Manage stress and discuss personal concerns

Access referrals to college and community services

Find a wide range of resources in one convenient location



Access for All Campuses

The Wellness Center will be based on Central Campus, but students from all campuses will be able to access its services. Stay tuned for:

Operating hours

Contact information

The Campus Wellness Center will be where your well-being is top priority!

MORE >>>