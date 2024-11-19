Five Charlotte Students Nominated For Marshall And Rhodes Scholarships

UNC Charlotte’s Honors College has announced that a University record five students have been nominated this year for the Marshall and Rhodes scholarships.

Charlotte nominees are seniors Sonia Birla, Mia Huffman, Ellie McCutchen, Sylvia Sriniwass and Olivia Stockwell.

“Congratulations to these five outstanding Niners for their selection as Rhodes and Marshall scholarship nominees,” said Andrew Keener, assistant director for nationally competitive awards and advising in the Honors College. “We are proud of their advocacy and commitment to excellence.”

With Malin Pereira, dean of the Honors College, Keener convenes the University Endorsement Committee, which makes the nominations.

The Rhodes Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious international post-graduate awards, provides full funding to graduate study at Oxford University. The Marshall Scholarship, founded in 1953, provides full support for an American graduate student with one to three years of study at almost any university in the United Kingdom.

Each scholarship provides full financial support for travel, tuition and living expenses along with leadership development and cross-cultural engagement opportunities. The application process for both awards begins each spring.

The applications require research and study proposals, along with well-developed personal statements that summarize the applicant’s backgrounds, academic and professional achievements, core values and future goals. The applications also require several letters of recommendation.

University Nominees

Sonia Birla is a senior from Cary pursuing majors in geography, finance and international studies. She is a Levine Scholar and a student in the Business Honors Program. Birla is a University nominee for the Marshall Scholarship. She was a 2024 Truman finalist.

Mia Huffman is a senior from Raleigh pursuing double majors in criminal justice and sociology with a minor in international studies. She is a student in the University Honors Program and the Criminal Justice Honors Program. She is a University nominee for the Marshall Scholarship. In addition, Huffman is a University nominee for the McCall MacBain Scholarship.

Ellie McCutchen is a senior from Clemmons pursuing a triple major in political science, sociology, and economics. McCutchen is a Levine Scholar and a student in Political Science Honors. She is a University Rhodes nominee.

Sylvia Sriniwass is a senior from Huntersville. She is a double major in international business and finance with a minor in Italian. Sriniwass is also a student in the Business Honors Program. She is a University Marshall nominee.

Olivia Stockwell is a senior from Charlotte. Stockwell is a double major in religious studies and international studies with a concentration in peace, conflict and identity and a minor in Arabic studies. She is a transfer student from Central Piedmont Community College. She is a nominee for the Rhodes and Marshall scholarships. In 2023, Stockwell received an Ibrahim Student Leadership and Dialogue Middle East Program Fellowship to travel in the Middle East.

UNC Charlotte was home to 11 national scholarship and fellowship student awardees and finalists during the 2023-24 academic year, including Fulbright, Gilman and Truman. The Honors College advises all undergraduate students who are applying for nationally competitive scholarships.

