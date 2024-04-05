Central Piedmont Opens Pop-Up Meal Service On Harris Campus

The Central Piedmont Community College Baking and Pastry Arts department is excited to announce the opening of its pop-up meal service and bakehouse, which are available on Harris Campus.

Tasty Traditions is about food and students’ heritage and traditions, shown through a love of pastry and culinary. Offering daily pre-fix meals available via pre-order for pick up Monday through Thursday, as well as an end-of-the-week bake sale each Thursday.

Ordering opened on March 29, and the last day of sales will be April 24.

Additionally, faculty and staff on the City View campus are eligible for meal delivery daily at noon, providing access to our treats without you having to leave the area during your busy schedules.

Menus and ordering are available on the Tasty Traditions website.

MORE >>>.