Charlotte Alumnus Demond Martin And Jay Williams Discuss Mental Wellness

Join Demond Martin ‘97, co-founder and CEO of WellWithAll, and Jay Williams, chairman/co-founder of Improbable Media and ESPN host, for an inspirational fireside chat on mental wellness, resilience and overall well-being. They will share their experiences and skills they developed to overcome setbacks and life lessons. This conversation is rooted in how they have reimagined their journeys to pursue their purpose and thrive to inspire your future paths.

The event is open to all students, and will occur from 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 18, in the Popp Martin Student Union, Room 340. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m., and attendees can enjoy giveaways and lite bites.

Register to attend, and submit your questions for Jay and Demond.

