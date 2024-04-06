Charlotte Spring 2024 BFA Exhibition At Lambla Gallery

Magnify: The Spring 2024 Graphic Design BFA Thesis Exhibition

April 15 – May 3, 2024

Reception: April 18, 5:30-8:00pm

Graduating seniors receiving their Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design present their final thesis projects in an exhibition in the Lambla Gallery, April 15 – May 3.

The reception on April 18 celebrates their accomplishments and invites the artists to talk about their works. A presentation by the artists will take place 6:30 -7:30 pm in the Storrs Boardman Auditorium.

Located in the Thomas I. Storrs Building on the UNC Charlotte campus, the Lambla Gallery showcases professional and student work relating to the curriculum in the School of Architecture and the creative endeavors of the College of Arts + Architecture. The gallery was named the Lambla Gallery on May 14, 2021, in honor of Ken Lambla, professor emeritus and founding dean of the College of Arts + Architecture. Receive information about upcoming exhibitions!

Lambla Gallery is open Monday-Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

