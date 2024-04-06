Charlotte Announces The Bachelor of Science In Electromechanical Engineering Technology

UNC Charlotte’s Department of Engineering Technology and Construction Management, in its commitment to remain current with industry trends and technology, announces a program name change effective Fall 2024. The Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology will be renamed the Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.

After careful consideration and consultation with a diverse group of stakeholders, the new name, which now includes the “mechanical” term, better reflects the comprehensive nature of the curriculum and the interdisciplinary skills the program graduates will acquire throughout their academic journey.

Electromechanical Engineering Technology embodies the fusion of electrical and mechanical principles, preparing students to excel in fields where the integration of these disciplines is paramount.

The core curriculum, faculty expertise and commitment to hands-on learning remain unchanged.

For more information: Program Director Austin Fifield, afifield@charlotte.edu