Spirit of the Dance Recital At Central Piedmont April 7

Immerse yourself in a symphony of rhythm and culture as we invite you to join us for a Sunday afternoon of enchantment at the “Spirit of the Dance Recital.” This captivating showcase brings together a diverse ensemble of Lotus Belly Dance students, instructors, and community professionals to illuminate the stage with their passion and talent.

“Spirit of the Dance Recital” promises an afternoon of enchantment and exploration, where the magic of movement and the beauty of culture converge in a celebration of the human spirit. Whether you’re a seasoned dance enthusiast or a curious newcomer, join in for an unforgettable journey through the language of rhythm and expression.



Children 6 and under are free.

SHOW TIMES

7 APR 2024

2PM

TATE HALL

MORE >>>