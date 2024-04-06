Coca-Cola Consolidated Career Opportunities At Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College is excited to offer an exclusive opportunity for students interested in kick-starting their careers through hands-on learning and practical experience. In partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated, we’re hosting a virtual information session that could open the door to your future career.

Why Attend?

Get the Inside Scoop: Learn everything you need to know about the Coca-Cola Consolidated apprenticeship program directly from the experts.

Explore Career Paths: Discover various career certificates that could lead you to a rewarding career at Coca-Cola, specializing in: Manufacturing/Warehouse Mechanic Diesel Mechanic (Red Classic Transportation) Equipment Services Reconditioning (HVAC and Electrical Skills)



Event Details

Date & Time: April 9, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Online! Join us from anywhere for a live Q&A session.

Registration: Secure your spot for the April session and step closer to your new career.

This information session is your gateway to understanding how an apprenticeship with Coca-Cola Consolidated can transform your learning journey into a successful career. Representatives from Coca-Cola Consolidated and Central Piedmont will be available to answer all your questions and guide you through applying for these coveted positions.

If you’re eager to learn more about these exciting apprenticeship opportunities and how to apply, register for the virtual information session on April 9, 2024. This could be the first step towards a fulfilling career with one of the world’s most recognizable brands.

