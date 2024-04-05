Charlotte Spring 2024 BFA Exhibition At Rowe Galleries

Unfolding Worlds: The UNC Charlotte Spring 2024 BFA Exhibition for 2D/3D Studio, Digital Media, and Illustration

April 9-29, 2024



Reception: April 18, 5:30-8:00pm

Graduating seniors receiving their Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2D and 3D studio art, Digital Media, and Illustration present their final thesis projects in an exhibition in the Rowe Galleries, April 9-29.

The reception on April 18 celebrates their accomplishments and invites the artists to talk about their works. During the reception the AAH Student Awards Ceremony will be 5:30 – 6:30 pm, and the BFA Fine Arts Studio Panel will be 6:30 – 7:30 pm.

