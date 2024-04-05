Meg Ryan Leads Charlotte Belk College Business Women Event

At the recent UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business Women in Business Leadership Development Summit Powered by Ally, students had the unique opportunity to engage in a fireside chat with Ally leader Meg Ryan, breaking away from the traditional keynote speech format. This conversational setting allowed for a more intimate connection with Ryan as she imparted career advice and shared valuable life lessons gleaned from her journey as a female leader.

“All experience is good experience,” Ryan emphasized, reflecting on her own path as a student seeking her place within her business college. Recounting her experience applying for the Dean’s Council, Ryan candidly admitted her initial assumption that everyone secured an interview. However, what followed was a serendipitous “pity interview” with the organization’s president, a moment she described as unexpectedly transformative.

This chance encounter marked Ryan’s entry into the organization, ultimately leading to her presidency during her senior year at Miami University. Her story resonated deeply, illustrating how seemingly mundane moments can profoundly shape personal growth and cultivate a sense of belonging within a community.

The summit drew over 100 attendees, including students, alumni, and industry professionals, who gathered to participate in Ryan’s keynote discussion and attend two breakout sessions organized by student leaders of the Women In Business initiative. Held at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, the event also featured structured networking opportunities and the presentation of scholarships.

Among the scholarship recipients were Sphoorthi Munnangi and Ansley Whitaker, who received undergraduate event scholarships, while Ta-Halia Fairman was awarded a graduate event scholarship. Kennedy Grayden and Hannah Wood were honored with Boylan-Ott Scholarships.

In the breakout sessions, students delved into topics such as recognizing and confidently showcasing their worth. Speakers urged attendees to embrace self-belief and avoid underestimating their value or downplaying their skills and achievements. Encouraged to seize opportunities to showcase their talents, students expressed newfound enthusiasm for advocating for themselves and driving meaningful change.

As students departed the summit, inspired by Ryan’s insights and empowered by the discussions, they embarked on their own leadership journeys with renewed confidence and determination.

