Charlotte Digital Archivist Shines Light On Black Librarians

UNC Charlotte’s Atkins Library is more than just a repository of books and papers—it’s a hub of digital preservation, thanks to Rodney Freeman Jr., the library’s digital production librarian. By day, Freeman meticulously archives photos, films, and documents, ensuring that the rich collections are accessible for generations to come. But when the workday ends, Freeman’s passion project takes center stage—a documentary shining a light on the often overlooked contributions of Black librarians.

“My goal is to tell the story of Black librarians and show how their contributions have shaped the profession,” Freeman stated emphatically. “Black history is American history, and representation matters.”

Freeman’s documentary, titled “Are You a Librarian: The Untold Story of Black Librarians,” is a labor of love. With ambitions set high, Freeman aims for its premiere at the prestigious 2025 American Library Association Conference in Philadelphia. To fund the project, he turned to GoFundMe, rallying support from backers who share his vision. And he’s not going it alone—Freeman has assembled a dedicated team to help bring his vision to life.

Among his collaborators are Zuri Davenport, a seasoned writer and former public librarian, and Asia Harris, an accomplished independent filmmaker and youth programs manager at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Additionally, Freeman has enlisted the expertise of his Atkins Library colleagues, including Adreonna Bennett, a community engagement archivist, Angel Truesdale, an associate professor and librarian, and Byron Williams, a communications specialist serving as the documentary’s videographer.

Despite Freeman’s extensive background in digital archiving, filmmaking is a new frontier. Reflecting on his journey, he recounted a pivotal moment: “A couple of years ago, my parents asked me to complete a project for which I scanned 10,000 photos… I ended up combining various elements to tell my family’s story.” Armed with a Master of Library Science from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, as well as a Master of Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, Freeman is poised to bring his vision to fruition.

As Freeman and his team press forward with their documentary, they’re not just chronicling history—they’re making it. And in their hands, the story of Black librarianship will finally receive the recognition it deserves.

